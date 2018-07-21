Two federal NDP politicians addressed a crowd at Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Campus recently, addressing the issue of fish farms.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor welcomed Fisheries and Oceans Critic Fin Donnelly to the Cowichan Valley to discuss Bill C-228, a piece of legislation aimed at moving harmful open net pens to closed containment systems.

MacGregor says if the bill had passed back in 2016 when Donnelly’s private member’s bill went before the House, we would have been better off.

The Trudeau government’s recent cabinet shuffle may offer up an opportunity to make things better for wild Pacific salmon.

At least, that’s what MacGregor and Donnelly are hoping.

MacGregor says Jonathan Wilkinson is from North Vancouver and probably has an appreciation for how important BC salmon are.

Donnelly 2016 bill was defeated by the Liberals, with a little help from the Conservatives.