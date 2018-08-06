North Cowichan water users are subject to additional watering restrictions.

Chemainus water system users are subject to stage three watering restrictions.

Under stage three, sprinkler use isn’t allowed and neither is using water to fill pools or hot tubs, wash boats or vehicles, or wash driveways, houses, and sidewalks.

Users of the other two water systems, namely the Crofton and South End systems will be under stage two watering restrictions, meaning you can only use sprinklers or water your lawn for two hours a day, twice a week.

More information on what these restrictions include is available here.