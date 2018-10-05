In the lead-up to the civic elections, we asked School District trustee candidates a couple of basic questions:

Describe yourself and your experience.

What prompted you to run in your School District?

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent?

Below, are their answers, as they have been received.

================

Randy Doman – Incumbent

Randy Doman: Our Children, Our Community, Our Future.

Describe yourself and your experience.

My name is Randy Doman and I am the father of two school aged children. As a parent, I have had the privilege of being involved with a public school system since my daughter started school in 2009. I have volunteered at many school activities, from field trips to spring fairs. In addition, I have been a volunteer coach with the Duncan Basketball Association (DBA), and have served as a member of the Board of Directors for more than 25 years. For the last four years I have served as a Trustee on the Cowichan Valley Board of Education. I have been a member of the School District 79 Audit Committee and a School Trustee Liaison for Lake Cowichan Secondary and Palsson Elementary School

What prompted you to run in your School District?

I am re-running for a seat on the Cowichan Valley Board of Education because I am determined to provide our next generation with great learning experiences; experiences that will allow every child the opportunity to unlock a brighter future. Having served on the Board, I am well aware of the challenges that School District 79 faces. Challenges that include classroom space issues, succession planning and ensuring all available financial resources are focused on providing meaningful classroom experiences. I want to work with, and support, every member of our learning community.

Do you live within the District you are hoping to represent?

I have lived and worked in this community my entire life and want to make a difference.

Do you have a website or Facebook page where people can get more information about you and what is it?

I don’t website or Facebook page but if anybody would like more information, I can be contacted at rdoman99@gmail.com

Vision:

Strive to give all learners the tools to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. We need to move forward with the opportunities presented by the 21st Century Learning Initiatives to expand student options and choice, and to help improve student progress.

Work for an education system that values and supports the differences in all our children.

Focus on initiatives that improve literacy and graduation rates. Although literacy and graduation rates have improved, I know we can do even better.

Support the success of First Nations students by working with Aboriginal Community Leaders to continue the development of strategies to keep First Nations students in school, engaged and enjoying success, all the way to graduation.

Build a caring and collaborative school learning community with all our educational partners: students, teachers, indigenous community members, educational assistants, post-secondary institutions, and the provincial and local governments.

Continue to work towards a new Cowichan Secondary School Building and other future school needs in our growing district.

Being a member of the current board, I am well aware of our many successes, as well as the challenges that face us in the future. I want to continue to build on the momentum that has transpired in the last few years. I want to continue moving forward.

Children are the future and their education should matter to everyone. Public education impacts every aspect of our society. We need to enable the next generation to achieve their dreams. I am asking for your support to make a difference for all of our children.

=====================

The following candidates have not yet responded to our request for information:

Elizabeth Croft – incumbent

Barbara de Groot – incumbent

Rob Hutchins – incumbent

Johanne Kemmler

John McDonald

Candace Spilsbury – incumbent

Joe Thorne – incumbent