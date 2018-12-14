A chief from a First Nation in the Broughton Archipelago says he believes recommendations that will protect and restore wild salmon stock strike a balance between Indigenous and industry interests.

Premier John Horgan said the agreement with First Nations and industry contains long term, mid term and short term goals.

“The plan that we are announcing today will mean the closure of ten farms over the short term that will create that safe migratory route, that corridor for young salmon that was mandated by the Cohen Commission. It will set in place a requirement for existing farms to put more production in the water only with the agreement with the Indigenous communities.”

Chief Bob Chamberlain said he’s grateful for the outcome of the agreement.

“Along the way I’m really proud of the decisions that have been made. There was some give, there was some take and a deeper understanding of industry’s operations.”

The agreement overall will create an orderly transition of 17 farms, operated by Marine Harvest Canada and Cermaq Canada, from the Broughton area between 2019 and 2023.

It will establish a farm-free migration corridor in the Broughton in the short term to help reduce harm to wild salmon and develop a First Nations-led monitoring and inspection program.