Due to the severe storm yesterday, some of the schools in the Cowichan Valley School District are still without power.

Lake Cowichan Secondary, Palsson Elementary, Chemainus Secondary, Chemainus Elementary, Crofton Elementary, Alex Aitken, Bench, George Bonner, Mill Bay Elementary, École Cobble Hill, and Thetis Elementary remain closed for students and staff due to power outages.

The District is asking people not to send children to those schools as they will not be opened or staffed.

All other schools will remain open, however, transportation timings and some routing may be affected as some communities still have limited accessibility.

Parents are encouraged to make their own decision regarding sending their children to school based on local road conditions.

=============

Cowichan Tribes Middle/Secondary and Adult Training are closed today.

==================

The Shawnigan Lake Community Centre’s daycare, pre-school and out of school care centres are closed due to no power.

===================

School District 68 school buses are not running today.

The following schools are still without power. Keeping student and staff safety in mind, we have decided to close the following schools for today.

Confirmed Outages and School Closures:

Cedar Elementary

Cedar Secondary

Departure Bay Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Gabriola Elementary

Ecole Hammond Bay

Ladysmith Primary

Ladysmith Secondary

Ecole North Oyster Elementary

Wellington Secondary

Rock City Elementary

Uplands Park Elementary