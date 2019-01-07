BC Ferries will temporarily close the Duke Point terminal on Saturday, January 26th and Sunday, January 27th.

Ferries spokesperson, Astrid Braunschmidt said it’s for scheduled maintenance says the vehicle ramp and apron at Duke Point have been in place since the terminal opened in 1997 and need to be replaced.

“The contractor is going to use a barge and a crane to remove the old apron and replace it with a prefabricated new one. It takes a couple of days to do that and then it will be up and running again on Monday the 28th.”

While the vehicle ramp is replaced the Duke Point sailings to Tsawwassen will load from the nearby Departure Bay Terminal but the timing of those sailings will be modified somewhat.

BC Ferries chose the dates for the temporary closure based on dates that are traditionally some of the least busy travel days of the entire year.