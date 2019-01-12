North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP along with crews from the South End Fire Hall recently attended the scene of a fire in the 1800-block of Tzouhalem Road.

The fire destroyed five buses and RCMP Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said an investigation into the incident is underway.

“The cause of the fire is still undetermined and investigators are working to determine that as we speak,” said Shoihet. “At this point, we don’t have any suspects, nor do we have any witnesses with the exception of the person that did call in relation to that.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is encouraged to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522, citing file number 2019-566.