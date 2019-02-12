Due to the current weather conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for our region by Canada Post.

That means letter carriers are doing their best to deliver the mail but there may be delays.

The corporation’s Graeme Delusignan says supervisors will be notified where deliveries can’t be made.

“They’ll let their supervisor know that they weren’t able to deliver to that particular address. We will follow up. Most cases, in situations like it is now, it just means the resident hasn’t got to the pathway yet.”

In the Cowichan Valley, Delusignan says just the Duncan city centre is a walking door to door area but when you get into the outskirts Maple Bay or Glenora it’s all drivers. The RSMC’s are the main deliveries in those areas.

According to the Corporation, in the first two weeks of January, 100 Canada Post employees were injured after falling while delivering to a home.