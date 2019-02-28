The province is boosting support for people who serve on juries.

Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions says as part of a juror’s civic duty, people often hear difficult and emotional details that can take a toll on their mental health.

Now, all B.C. jurors will have access to four confidential in-person, one-on-one sessions with a qualified counsellor for up to six months following the conclusion of the trial they served.

The program also provides jurors with self-care information at the start of the trial to ensure they are equipped for the mental and emotional responses they may experience during a trial.

The new resources are in addition to group debriefing sessions that continue to be available to jurors at the end of trial, if they are requested by at least six jurors.