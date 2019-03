North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will host a pair of public meetings this week.

They want to discuss policing priorities and initiatives.

They’ll also be looking for your input.

The first meeting is tomorrow night (Tues), in Crofton at the Community Centre on Musgrave Street from 6:30 to 8:30.

The next one is Wednesday at the Oceanfront Suites in Cowichan Bay, also from 6:30 to 8:30.