Robyn Gray is the new School District 79 Superintendent and replaces Rod Allen, who announced his retirement a few months back.

Gray served as the Assistant Superintendent and Director of Instruction in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District and calls on collaboration in her leadership efforts.

She has a close relationship with First Nations communities, municipal leaders, union leaders, educators, and staff.

Gray will assume her duties as both the Superintendent and CEO of the Cowichan Valley School District on April 1.