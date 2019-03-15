On the third day of the animal abuse case involving Teddy the dog, defence lawyer Scott Sheets quit because of tragic personal circumstances.

He was defending Anderson Joe, the man accused in the death of Teddy.

Melissa Tooshley pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide the necessities of life for the dog and is still scheduled to testify against Joe.

On February 16, 2018, SPCA Special Constable Matt Affleck found Teddy starving, with a lead that was three to six inches long, a collar embedded into his neck and a head that had swollen to two to three times its normal size.

Protestors are calling for the maximum animal cruelty sentence of five years in jail, a $10,000 dollar fine, and a lifetime ban on owning pets.

The judge isn’t planning on declaring a mistrial, as the trial is set to resume on March 29.