Volunteers and staff at the BC Forest Discovery Centre are still cleaning up after the brutal December windstorm caused significant damage.

About 70 trees fell and some of the structures were crushed following the storm and General Manager Chris Gale said the Easter train is a go, but the clean efforts are ongoing.

“We still have a long way to go before it’s all fixed but thank you to the community for all the people who jumped on board and some of our major sponsors have come through with some financial help,” said Gale. “We’re going to get it done and we’re going to be ready for easter, absolutely, but they’ll still be a lot of damage that people will see.”

Gale said the volunteer support has been great.

“We have at least 40 volunteers and, of course, they’re not all here at one time,” said Gale. “On a Tuesday, they’ll be 20 or 25 here, working away.”

Ordinarily, the tourist attraction makes 120 annual memberships available, however, that number has ballooned to nearly400.

For more information and to donate to the cleanup effort, visit at the BC Forest Discovery Centre website.