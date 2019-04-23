The Cowichan Watershed Board and other stakeholders are working together to secure funding for the next step for the weir at Cowichan Lake.

The Board had, what it describes as a positive meeting with Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with many of their senior staff.

The meeting was about working together to secure a new climate-appropriate weir for the Cowichan River.

It was arranged by Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau, attended by MLA Doug Routley, with MP Alistair MacGregor on the phone.

All levels of government are now working together to secure funding for the next step, which will be feasibility, engineering and design studies to rebuild the weir at Cowichan Lake.