One man is dead following an assault in the Cowichan Valley.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say they were called to a home in the 3200 block of Cowichan Lake Road just before 12:30 in the morning Saturday.

Police were told there was a fight in progress and when they arrived they found a 23-year-old man suffering from fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the house.

27-year-old, Daniel Coogan was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

He has since been charged with one count of murder and is expected to appear in court on May 21st.

Officers will remain in the area and the scene will be inaccessible for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation proceeds.

Mounties say they understand incidents like this one are concerning for residents and want to reassure the community this was an isolated incident and the victim and the man charged were known to each other.