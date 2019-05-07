The Cowichan Valley MLA is calling on the province to protect the old growth forest on Vancouver Island.

Sonia Furstenau told the Legislature we are in a climate emergency and she asked how the NDP government how it justifies the continued logging of old growth.

“Here in B.C., this government is continuing to facilitate the logging of old growth forests. B.C.’s old growth has incredible ecological value and it is globally rare. We have already logged 90 per cent of the high productivity old growth on Vancouver Island and we are actively continuing to log these ancient forests with no end in sight. We have a moral responsibility to leave our children a healthy environment.”

She asked the Legislature when will this government make protecting old growth a priority.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations replied.

“We will be embarking on a plan around old growth with First Nations, with workers, with industry and communities. We know the value of old growth forests. We will be undertaking that process in the near future.”

Donaldson said he has visited communities on the North Island who have told him they are seeing numerous benefits to logging old growth forests in their region.