It's been a while since any new multi unit development on Salt Spring Island (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

An important Community Information Meeting is set to go on Salt Spring Island Wednesday (May 22).

The meeting will be held immediately ahead of a public hearing for a bylaw change.

The bylaw amendment is to change the zoning at 154 Kings Lane to accommodate 48 affordable seniors housing units, 2 dwelling units, a service club, and a dental and medical office with up to 12 medical practitioners.

The information meeting and public hearing will be held at the Lions Hall on Bonnet Avenue beginning at 5:30.