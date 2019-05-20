An important Community Information Meeting is set to go on Salt Spring Island Wednesday (May 22).

The meeting will be held immediately ahead of a public hearing for a bylaw change.

The bylaw amendment is to change the zoning at 154 Kings Lane to accommodate 48 affordable seniors housing units, 2 dwelling units, a service club, and a dental and medical office with up to 12 medical practitioners.

The information meeting and public hearing will be held at the Lions Hall on Bonnet Avenue beginning at 5:30.