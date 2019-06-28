Expect an increased police presence on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast this weekend, starting today.

Through the provincial Light up the Highway campaign, officers will be out and about in high-traffic areas targeting drivers in an effort to promote education and prevention of impaired driving.

They will also be out targeting impaired drivers throughout the summer trying to prevent anyone who is thinking about driving while intoxicated or high.

People are asked to plan ahead, call a sober friend, a taxi, or take the bus home if they have had too much to drink or are under the influence of drugs.