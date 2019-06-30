VICTORIA, B.C – Students, teachers, and staff in B.C. schools will be getting help from the provincial government.

That help will come in the form of funding.

Schools across the province will receive $6.6 billion during the next school year.

This is the first time since 2006, that all 60 school districts in B.C. are set to see an increase in funding.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming says the funding will help all students, but it will be especially important in areas where it is needed most.

“After years of under funding and neglect, our government’s investment in student success is starting to pay dividends in outcomes and opportunities, especially for students with special needs and Indigenous learners. And we aim to do more.”

For the next school year, the ministry guesses school districts will receive close to $570 million to make sure staff are in place to support students with special needs.

Targeted funding to support Indigenous students is also estimated to rise during the next school year.