North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP had a spike in calls about impaired drivers recently, taking six impaired drivers off the Duncan streets.

Three drivers were issued 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions, two were issued three-day immediate roadside prohibitions and one was hit with a 90-day roadside prohibition for refusing to provide a breath sample.

The RCMP remind the public that everyone has a role to play in keeping impaired drivers off the roads, whether that means planning a safe ride home, reporting an unsafe driver, offering to be a designated driver.

Each year, 68 drivers die on BC roadways due to impaired driving and half of those fatalities occur in the summer months.

