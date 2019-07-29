The Cowichan Valley Regional District offices in Duncan are the site of a Cowichan Watershed Board meeting this morning.

During the meeting, there will be updates on the Koksilah River drought, Cowichan water storage, 2019 flows and water management, and an update on the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

Ken Traynor, the President of the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society will provide his Weir Ready update.

The meeting runs from 9:30 to 11:45 this morning.

The public is welcome to attend.