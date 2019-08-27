New trial for two men found guilty of terrorism charges in Via Rail case

Two men found guilty of terrorism charges in connection with a plot to derail a passenger train between Canada and the U.S. will get a second hearing in court.

Ontario’s highest court found the jury that convicted them was improperly selected, so they’ll get a new trial. The two were found guilty in 2015 on a total of eight terror-related charges between them.

Brazil rejecting offers of help as parts of the Amazon rainforest burn

The world is saying yes to money for Brazil and other countries to fight Amazon wildfires, but Brazil is rebuffing those offers of help.

Brazil’s president is rejecting the cash amid an ongoing diplomatic spat with President Emmanuel Macron of France. A spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Brazil and other nations are considering Canada’s offer of $15-million and waterbombers.

Race is on in B.C. with next generation of salmon at stake

It’s a race against time in British Columbia with the next generation of salmon at stake.

Authorities dealing with a massive landslide in the Fraser River say they’ve successfully helped thousands of salmon migrate. Millions of fish remain threatened by the obstruction.