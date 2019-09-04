The province is working to keep post-secondary campuses safe.

That’s why it’s launching a sexual violence prevention campaign in time for the 2019-2020 school year.

The province-wide campaign aims to reach students, staff and faculty in public institutions. It will remind them consent is important and must be voluntary. Otherwise, it’s assault.

In June, the province announced 760-thousand dollars in funding to support plain language policies.

The funding will also help different institutions to share best practices and training resources.