Picture taken at 'Rally for Removal' protest in Shawnigan Lake

The province is launching forfeiture proceedings over unpaid property taxes against the owner of the property where a contaminated soil disposal is located near Shawnigan Lake.

The land is owned by Cobble Hill Holdings.

The landfill is operated by South Island Aggregates.

Although the province is planning to take ownership of the land, it says a change in ownership doesn’t affect the Spill Prevention Order or the closure plan. Both remain in effect, as do environmental monitoring obligations.

The companies that are named on the spill prevention order continue to have the responsibility for implementing the closure plan, which will now take place in mid-2020 after an extension was granted by the Environment Ministry in October.