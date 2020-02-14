Duncan Installs Signs to Discourage Panhandling at Intersections
Photograph by Jordan Rowland
The city of Duncan has installed the signs warning against giving money to panhandlers at busy intersections and make a donation to a local social service agency.
James Tousignant of the Cowichan Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association says encouraging panhandling on a highway or major street is dangerous.
He says good options available for donations, such as Cowichan Women Against Violence or the Food Basket Society, groups that provide a variety of services directly to people in need.
He also says money that has been given directly to people usually goes to whatever they feel their greatest need is – good or bad.