The city of Duncan has installed the signs warning against giving money to panhandlers at busy intersections and make a donation to a local social service agency.

James Tousignant of the Cowichan Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association says encouraging panhandling on a highway or major street is dangerous.

He says good options available for donations, such as Cowichan Women Against Violence or the Food Basket Society, groups that provide a variety of services directly to people in need.

He also says money that has been given directly to people usually goes to whatever they feel their greatest need is – good or bad.