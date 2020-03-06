Ladysmith has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the town, Stz’uminus First Nation and the Diamond.

Residents and businesses need to boil their drinking water until further notice.

The advisory is the result of elevated levels of turbidity (particles) in the water supply system.

Household tap water is to be disinfected by boiling it vigorously for 1 minute.

The advisory will be lifted when testing shows the water supply meets all standards for safe consumption.