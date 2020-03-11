If someone knocks on your door promising you cheap labour, home repairs, estimates on appliances, and other services, you should be skeptical.

The Nanaimo RCMP is reminding the public about these suspicious door-knockers in response to a number of reports of people going door-to-door offering to sell and install home water heaters and home purification systems.

It’s confirmed that these people who are knocking on doors don’t have business licenses and the City of Nanaimo has issued a number of bylaw tickets.

These suspicious people are frequenting the University Heights area and targeting other neighbourhoods where seniors reside.

If you’ve been targeted by door-knockers or would simply like some advice on how to deal with this situation, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

Here are some tips: