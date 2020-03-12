Coronavirus under the microscope. Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control.

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island is being reported by Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s Provincial Health Officer.

It was among the seven new cases in British Columbia that Dr. Henry announced Wednesday.

He is a man in his 60s who recently took a trip to Egypt and is in self-isolation at home.

Health officials are waiting for confirmation that he has COVID-19 from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Dr. Henry is not revealing where the man lives, saying only that he is in the Island Health region. She explains that it is standard practice to just provide the name of the health region where the patient resides.