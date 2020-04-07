Travelers planning to use BC Ferries’ vessels will answer screening questions before being allowed to board.

The questions are to keep people with COVID-19 symptoms off the ships.

Deborah Marshal of BC Ferries says the screening will be done with people taking trips longer than 30 minutes,

Anyone with a fever and cough, or those who have been denied boarding in the last 14 days, or people subject to public health orders will not be allowed onto ferries.