The 75th birthday celebrations in the City of Parksville have been cancelled amid the COVID19 pandemic and the protocols people must adhere too.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has put in place that no gatherings of 50 or more people are allowed and physical distancing measures must be followed.

That said, the annual festivals and events that come to Parksville are cancelled and the birthday party will be one year late.

The party is now planned for June 19, 2021.