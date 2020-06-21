Duncan's Brandee Peart is 3rd in Maxim Cover Girl Contest. Photo Supplied by Maxim Cover Girl website.

Duncan’s own Brandee Peart has made it to the next round of the Maxim Cover Girl contest.

The mother of six is third in her group and the top five competitors will be unveiled when voting ends on Thursday at 8 pm.

Peart admitted that she suffered self-esteem issues as a child and she has been modelling as a hobby.

That hobby could earn Peart $25,000 dollars if she wins, along with a photoshoot and worldwide recognition.

Campbell River’s Kristy Watkins is 1st in her group.