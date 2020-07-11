Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 25 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 3,053 in British Columbia.

There are two new cases reported on Vancouver Island, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 135 in the Island Health region.

No one on Vancouver Island is presently hospitalized for the virus.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 990 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,610 in the Fraser Health region, 202 in the Interior Health region, 65 in the Northern Health region.

Dr. Henry says there are 187 active cases of COVID-19, and 2,679 people who tested positive have recovered.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 187 deaths in British Columbia.

Dr. Henry says that as we continue through summer, simple steps will help slow the spread of the virus in British Columbia.

“The actions you take every day make a difference and will help to protect all of us.”

While spending time with friends and family near home or on vacation, British Columbians are reminded to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others.

The more layers of protection people use, the safer we will all be.

People are reminded to continue washing hands regularly, using barriers, staying a safe distance from others and wearing a mask when physical distancing is difficult.