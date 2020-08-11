Dr. Bonnie Henry says keep gatherings small, designate a “contact keeper,’ limit how much time is spent others, and maintain physical distance.

As she announced 46 new COVID-19 case in BC, the provincial health officer says what people do each day “protects us, our families and friends and our communities.”

She urges people to work together to “bend the curve not the rules.”

With the new cases reported this afternoon (Tuesday), the total is 4,111 confirmed cases, with 3,444 of those people now recovered.

There are 148 in the Island Health region.

Exposure events continue in communities, as well as on flights into and out of British Columbia.

Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control website with details on where the potential exposure occurred and whether you need to self-isolate.

Public health workers are using contact tracing to mitigate the new growth in cases.

As each case is confirmed, it is followed up and linked, and people at risk from an exposure to a known cases are told to self-isolate, reducing further community exposure.

The provincial health officer says the follow up work is having an effect, and the number of people self-isolating from the past few days reflects the success public-health teams are having as they strive to prevent the spread and stop outbreaks.