Another day, another big jump in the number of Covid-19 infections in BC.

This afternoon, Provincial Medical Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry announced 78 new cases. And again, most of the cases are in people in their 20s and 30s.

The day before, we had 85 new cases.

Henry says the data is clear. The more younger people are getting out and mixing with others, the higher the numbers go.

In a joint statement, Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said this virus has consequences for every age group.

“It can hurt your heart and lungs, and leave you exhausted, even if you are a young adult. These symptoms can last weeks. That means weeks of your summer away from work and away from friends,” they said.

The pandemic curve in BC is now increasing at a higher rate that the initial outbreak, and Henry reminds us to take all the health precautions we can.

Keep group sizes small, keep 6 feet apart from others, and wear a mask when you can’t. Wash your hands. And self-isolate if you have been exposed.