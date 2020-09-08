Smoke from Washington State fires is responsible for the haze over southern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says winds in the lower atmosphere are carrying the smoke from wildfires burning east of Seattle westward.

The Cowichan Valley is experiencing some smoke, with greater concentrations in the Malahat and Shawnigan Lake areas, but the situation to the south in Victoria is considerably worse.

As of 10 am, the Air Quality Health Index rated the health risk in Victoria at “very high” (10+) while out on the West Shore the rating was at very high (10+).

The Air Quality Health Index in Duncan at 10 am was at two, which is in the lower range.

Environment Canada forecasts a shift in lower-level winds that will begin to clear the air over Southern Vancouver Island as early this afternoon.