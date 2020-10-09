An overdose advisory has been issued by Island Health for the Cowichan Valley.

Medical health officer Dr. Shannon Water says the decision to issue an advisory was made when they noticed the number of suspected overdoses rose above the 12-week rolling average.

“We look at information from local hospitals around suspected overdoses, information coming in from BC ambulance services, and also information coming from our overdose prevention site and our coroner’s service.”

As for the reason behind the increase, Dr. Waters says they don’t have any definitive answer, but adds, “certainly the ongoing toxic drug supply is suspected.”

To protect themselves, drug users are urged to use the overdose prevention site, where they can also have their supply tested.