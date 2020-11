A 45-year-old Errington, BC man is dead following an ATV accident on North West Bay Road Saturday afternoon.

RCMP were told that the man was separated from his group approximately 26 kilometres from Highway 19.

Other members of his group told police that he tried to catch up, missed a turn and went over an embankment, later succumbing to his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs aren’t suspected.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.