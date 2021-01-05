Canadians who vacation abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

That’s the word from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who says people who have left the country for non-essential reasons won’t be able to access the federal government’s sick leave program.

The benefit was designed to provide $500 per week for up to two weeks for those eligible.

However, there’s been concerns raised over Canadians claiming the benefit to cover time off work as they complete their 14-day mandatory self-isolation after coming back to Canada.

Trudeau says the government is working to rectify the situation and adds he shares people’s outrage at those who have abused the program.

He says “no one should be vacationing abroad right now.”

As of Thursday, all air passengers will have to have obtained a negative COVID-19 test three days before arriving in Canada.