The Halalt First Nation is reporting two COVID-19 cases,

The council is urging its members to step the effort to keep the virus from spreading in the community.

The one-hundred-and-65 members of the Halalt First Nation are asked to remain in their bubbles.

The individuals who tested positive for the Coronavirus are recovering and being monitored by health workers.

Other members are asked to wear masks, keep their distance, wash hands frequently, and get tested if they start showing symptoms.