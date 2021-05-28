Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says families receiving the Child Care Benefit will start getting additional support today of up to $1,200 for each child under the age of six.

The extra money is to better help them better cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister says “this immediate investment in our children will help hard-working parents provide for their families by putting more money directly in their pockets.”

A family with a net income of $120,000 or less will receive up to four tax-free payments of $300 dollars.

Those in a higher income bracket may get up to four tax-free payments of $150, for a total benefit of up to $600, but families with incomes too high to receive the CCB will not be getting the extra cash.

The first and second payments will be issued today, with subsequent payments on July 30 and October 29, 2021.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the top-up to the CCB is to help families afford healthy food, pay for short-term child care, and at-home learning activities

The government says approximately 1.6 million Canadian families, and 2.1 million children under the age of six are expected to benefit.

This temporary measure is designed to put money directly into the pockets of Canadian families to better help them cope with the pressures of the pandemic.