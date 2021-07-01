The Malahat SkyWalk, the Cowichan Valley’s unique new tourist attraction, officially opens on July 15, and it offers a panoramic view of the Gulf Islands, Coast Mountains and the San Juan Islands and Mt. Baker in Washington State.

Malahat SkyWalk General Manager Ken Bailey says they hope locals and visitors alike will include it in their summer travel plans.

Bailey also says they hope people feel a “sense of pride in what we’ve created, bringing their family and friends to visit this world-class tourism experience in their own backyard.”

Located near Highway-1 between Duncan and Victoria near the Malahat summit, the tower rises 250 metres above sea level for 360-degree views of Finlayson Arm, Saanich Inlet, Saanich Peninsula, Gulf Islands, San Juan Islands, Mt. Baker and the Coast Mountain range.

SkyWalk visitors will be immersed in nature on a 600 metre-long elevated walkway leading to the 10-storey spiral tower lookout.

You can buy tickets online in advance, or at the Skywalk on opening day, but if you can’t make it that day they’re valid for one year.

Ticket prices range from $31.95 each for adults to $18.95 for children from ages 6 to 17, and you can find more information at the Malahat SkyWalk website.