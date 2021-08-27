A spree of graffiti and vandalism has hit Lake Cowichan, and RCMP are looking for witnesses.

The spree has left a trail of damaged property and defaced highway signs throughout the community. The defaced signs have been spotted on almost every road sign on the way from Lake Cowichan to Port Renfrew.

“It is important to remember that graffiti and vandalism are not victimless crimes. Property owners face expenses, either personal or business, to clean and repair the damage,” says Corporal Dave Motley of the Lake Cowichan RCMP. “When signage is damaged or covered it prevents people traveling on those routes from seeing potentially important information.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lake Cowichan RCMP at their non-emergency line (250) 749-6668.