Rebecca Sanesh and a rescued horse at Humanity for Horses near Duncan, B.C. - Photograph by Mike Patterson

Duncan’s Humanity for Horses is looking for donations from the public to help it to purchase hay.

Humanity for Horses’ Rebecca Sanesh says they are currently raising money to buy hay for the month of October to feed more than two dozen horses.

Sanesh says they will need to move from their current location and are “going on a month-to-month purchase of hay so we don’t have to move a large quantity,” and they currently need to raise $1500 for October’s hay purchase.

The property currently leased by Humanity for Horses is up for sale and they will have to leave it by mid-December.

Sanesh says they are hoping to find a long-term lease on 20 acres of land, but it could be from 15 up to 40 acres if necessary.

She says they need “some kind of shelter facility, we would like water. and if we could get power to the property line or something either vacant or a house on it.”

Humanity for Horses works to save, protect, and improve the lives of horses that might end up being auctioned and sent to slaughterhouses.