CVRD Opens Emergency Response Centre
Highway-1 near Mt Sicker Road. Photo by Shelby Mitchell
A state of local emergency has been declared in North Cowichan for the area around the North Cowichan – Duncan RCMP detachment on Canada Avenue.
The Cowichan Valley Regional District has opened a Regional Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate response to the flooding across the Cowichan Valley this morning.
The CVRD is asking residents in affected and low-lying areas to avoid travel this morning if possible.