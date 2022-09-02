The amount of area in the province burned by wildfires is down drastically from the year before.

Approximately 42,997 hectares have been burned so far this summer.

During the same time in 2021 around 865,298 hectares were burned.

Over 75 per cent of the 1,355 wildfires that were sparked this season were lightning-caused.

“B.C. is currently experiencing one of the lowest human-caused wildfire seasons since 1950,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests in a release.

“Together with the BC Wildfire Service, I want to commend the public on their safe fire use and diligence in helping to prevent the spread of fire.”

While fire activity is down, the BC Wildfire Service is advising caution.

They said conditions will remain warm and dry through September in most areas of the province.

Higher winds are also expected as we move into the fall.