Charges have been laid in connection with an accident two years ago on Highway-1 that took the life of a Ladysmith woman.
The BC Prosecution Service says Steven Roderick Knowles has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and theft of a motor vehicle.
The charges were officially sworn on October 3, 2022.
On August 29th of 2020, on Highway-1 near Ladysmith, a southbound F-150 pick-up truck crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck an SUV at Oyster Sto’lo Road.
The woman driving the SUV was killed, and the F-150 pick-up truck driver ran from the scene and stole a vehicle to get away.
- Advertisement -
The BCPS says Knowles next court appearance is October 25 in Duncan provincial court.