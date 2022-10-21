Listen Live
Charges Laid for Fatal Accident Near Ladysmith in 2020

By Mike Patterson
Photo by Vista Radio staff.

Charges have been laid in connection with an accident two years ago on Highway-1 that took the life of a Ladysmith woman.

The BC Prosecution Service says Steven Roderick Knowles has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges were officially sworn on October 3, 2022.

On August 29th of 2020, on Highway-1 near Ladysmith, a southbound F-150 pick-up truck crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck an SUV at Oyster Sto’lo Road.

The woman driving the SUV was killed, and the F-150 pick-up truck driver ran from the scene and stole a vehicle to get away.

The BCPS says Knowles next court appearance is October 25 in Duncan provincial court.

