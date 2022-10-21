Charges have been laid in connection with an accident two years ago on Highway-1 that took the life of a Ladysmith woman.

The BC Prosecution Service says Steven Roderick Knowles has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges were officially sworn on October 3, 2022.

On August 29th of 2020, on Highway-1 near Ladysmith, a southbound F-150 pick-up truck crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck an SUV at Oyster Sto’lo Road.

The woman driving the SUV was killed, and the F-150 pick-up truck driver ran from the scene and stole a vehicle to get away.

The BCPS says Knowles next court appearance is October 25 in Duncan provincial court.