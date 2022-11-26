If you’re looking for a place to donate this holiday season, the Capsize the Canoe food drive will be at Duncan’s Real Canadian Superstore tomorrow.

The event run by Cowichan Community Policing was formerly referred to as “Cram the Cruiser” has been changed because they’re partnering with several Indiginous organizations this year. That includes the RCMP’s Indigenous Unit and Makola Housing Society. The name is in reference to the giant canoe that will be on-site, and will be where all donations are put.

Community Policing’s Sarah Davidge-Cardinal says although the name has changed, they’re still asking for the same donations.

“We’re still looking for gloves, scarves, and food products and toiletries,” says Davidge-Cardinal.

And if you’re still not sure what to donate, they’ll have some help for you.

“Last time we did it, [Superstore] put together a little one-pager – like a mini-flyer – that we hand out to people going into the store that has some suggestions on it,” says Davidge-Cardinal.

All donations will be going to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society. The group will be outside the Duncan Superstore from 10 am to 3 pm tomorrow.