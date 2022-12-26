Flooding has forced the closure of Chemainus Road north of Mount sicker road and Crofton Road north of Chaplin road.

DriveBC says there are detours available via Herd Road and Osborne Bay Road.

The rapid shift in weather means conditions are ideal for flooding in low-lying areas.

On Christmas Eve, the Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a high water advisory, warning that heavy rain and warmer temperatures will cause a rapid snow melt.

Sand and sandbags available for people who need them to protect buildings, located near Pinson corner store, Russell Farms, and Bings Creek Transfer Station on Drinkwater Road.

The sandbags are not filled, so residents needed them will have bring their own shovel.

The Municipality of North Cowichan warns that because of the “upcoming December 27 king tide event,” residents in low-lying places should be prepared.

People are advised to clear snow from storm drains surrounding homes or businesses, and check eaves and downspouts to ensure the melting snow and water are draining appropriately.

Other potential flood locations in North Cowichan include Mary and Philip Streets, Rosewood Avenue, and Seine Road.

The municipality warns there may be flooding in other places because of clogged culverts and catch basins, and ditches filled to capacity.

The River Forecast Centre flood watch continues for Vancouver Island from Campbell River south to Victoria.