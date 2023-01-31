As a way to help generate fresh ideas to improve health care, Island Health will be hosting a hackathon in the next couple of months.

Called Code Hack, it’s an event where patients, Island Health staff, physician partners, industry experts, coders, builders, designers, and students come together and brainstorm concepts and ideas that can help solve ongoing healthcare challenges.

Island Health says that participants will have access to a simulation lab, mannequins, a 3-D printer, and programmable Wi-Fi-enabled microchips during the event.

The winner will be able to continue working on their prototype with Island Health’s Innovation Lab and partners within the community.

The 2020 Code Hack saw winning pitches that included how to care for those with acute needs, engage and retain volunteers, and improve the experience of people living with developmental disabilities.

The event is scheduled to take place from March 10th to March 12th, 2023 with registration available until February 6th.

For more information, visit Island Health’s Website.