A transportation incident alert is issued after a vehicle incident occurred on Highway 19 earlier today.

According to the alert, the incident happened between Comox Logging Rd and Lake Trail Rd, two kilometers north of Cumberland.

Greg Lamb, Fire Inspector for the Courtenay Fire Department says that they received a call after 7:30 am of a single rollover semi-truck, northbound on the highway.

“Upon arrival, the driver was out of the vehicle, and ambulance transported him to the hospital,” says Lamb.

“The truck is empty, as we’re dealing with leaks and spills from the engine department.”

Traffic was shut down on Cumberland road, at exit 117, and crews are now diverting people through Courtenay to get to their destinations, according to Lamb.

DriveBC advises people to watch for traffic control, be more cautious, and take alternate routes whenever available.

As a result of the incident, lane closures are in effect for both directions, with the southbound lane also closed as well.